Two gold medals for Belgian brewers at World Beer Cup Author: MB

Reporters
Sat 05/05/2018 - 12:43 MB Belgian brewers have taken two gold medals at the World Beer Cup, a biannual competition organised by the American Brewers’ Federation. Every two years the world’s best beers are chosen in 101 different categories. In addition to the two gold medals, Belgian brewers also took a silver medal and four bronze medals at the World Beer Cup.

The two gold medals when to the Boon Brewery from Lembeek (Flemish Brabant) for its “Oude Geuze Boon VAT 108” and to the Omer Vander Ghinste Brewery from Bellegem (West Flanders) for its Tripel LeFort beer.

Belgium’s silver medalist is the Lindemans Brewery from Vlezenbeek (Flemish Brabant) for its “Cuvée René Oude Kriek”. Beers from the Leuven (Flemish Brabant)-based brewer AB InBev took three bronze medals. The fourth Belgian bronze medal went to the Omer Vander Ghinste brewery.

A total of 8,200 beers made by 2,515 breweries from 66 countries took part in the Beer World Cup that was held in Nashville.