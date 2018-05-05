The two gold medals when to the Boon Brewery from Lembeek (Flemish Brabant) for its “Oude Geuze Boon VAT 108” and to the Omer Vander Ghinste Brewery from Bellegem (West Flanders) for its Tripel LeFort beer.

Belgium’s silver medalist is the Lindemans Brewery from Vlezenbeek (Flemish Brabant) for its “Cuvée René Oude Kriek”. Beers from the Leuven (Flemish Brabant)-based brewer AB InBev took three bronze medals. The fourth Belgian bronze medal went to the Omer Vander Ghinste brewery.

A total of 8,200 beers made by 2,515 breweries from 66 countries took part in the Beer World Cup that was held in Nashville.