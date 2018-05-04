Marc Vranckx works nearby and saw the accident happen. “The lorry hit the fence around our company that is made out of heavy pieces of concrete. He bounced off and hit two or three cars. He then shoved forward and his trailer that is loaded with a crane crashed into the ING bank”.

“I called the emergency services straight away and they were at the scene quickly. They are now trying to free the drive from his cab”, Mr Vranckx told VRT Radio 2.

Mr Vranckx added that there situation is incredibly chaotic and that there is a lot of damage.

"It is very bad, terrible. A child has died. The people here are all shaken. I have experienced a lot but this is bad, very bad".