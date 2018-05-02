Ms De Bolle gradually rose through the ranks of the Gendarmerie. In 2001 she was appointed Head of the Local Police Service in her home town of Nivove (East Flanders).

In 2012 her career took a quantum leap when she was appointed Commissioner-General of the Federal Police Service. From being at the head of an organisation with around 100 officers, Catherine De Bolle was now at the head of the country’s largest police service with around 12,000 people working under her.

“Honest with a no-nonsense approach and very humane” are words those that have worked with her use to describe her. Her 5-year mandate was extended in 2017.

Catherine De Bolle was elected Public Service Manager of the year in 2015. The prize is presented annually by Flemish Association for Governance and Welfare. She was given special praise “for the way she functions in difficult circumstances and complex organisation, while being able to make a difference”.

Also in 2015 Catherine De Bolle became the first Belgian to be Europe’s representative at Interpol’s Executive Committee.