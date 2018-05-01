Five trees have been produced, one for each Flemish province. The 5 types of apple that will be grown on the tree also come from each of our region’s provinces.

The Keuleman is native to Limburg, the Keiing comes from Antwerpen, the Reinette Hernaut is from Flemish Brabant, and the Trezeke Meyers comes from East Flanders, while the Essching is from West Flanders. Although grown on the same tree, the apples will maintain their typical characteristics. They won’t bear fruit for the first time until next year at the earliest.

“You could, in principle grow even more types on one tree. However, then you run the risk that one type would dominate the others. The 5 types of apple that we have chosen have been selected because they are all more or less as strong as each other”, Mr Van Laer added.