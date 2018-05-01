The John S. Knight Journalism Fellowships at Stanford is a paid 10-month journalism fellowship at Stanford University. The fellowship, which is awarded to up to 20 journalists each year, is open to professional journalists with a minimum of seven years of experience (five years for journalists from outside the US).

Acceptance is based on the applicants' ability to "identify and articulate a challenge in journalism that they want to work on addressing.". While in California Tom Van de Weghe will carry out research into how artificial intelligence can be used in the fight against disinformation.

Speaking about having been given the fellowship Tom Van De Weghe told VRT News that "It is a very great honour for me to have been chosen by Stanford together with a handful of other international journalists”.

"Journalism, new technology and gaining experience abroad are three passions I hope to be able to combine there in the heart of Silicon Valley”.

