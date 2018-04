Emergency services in Dinant, Beauraing, Florennes, Gedinne, Philippeville and Yvoir were inundated by calls. Dinant was worst affected. There was flash flooding in the streets, the sewerage system couldn't cope with the amount of water, tiles were ripped off roofs, trees came down and electricity cables were torn away.

Fire broke out at a polytechnic in Nivelles after it was hit by lightning around 10PM. Fortunately nobody was in the building at the time and consequently nobody was injured.