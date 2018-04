The Met Office has issued a Code Orange alert. Intense rain showers are expected as well as hail showers and blustery conditions. Lightning strikes too are forecast. Torrential rain may trigger flash floods. Belgians are advised against travel as there is a danger that trees or limbs may come down.

Code Yellow remains in force across Antwerp, Brussels and Flemish Brabant this afternoon. West and East Flanders remain spared, though Cede Yellow will apply to the coast tonight.