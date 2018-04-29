Last year no fewer than 74 bikes were reported stolen in and around Veurne. Devid Camerlynck, the head of the local force, has now announced that the police will rent out bikes to victims: "When people report their bicycle is missing at the main police station, we will offer them a replacement bike for a week to allow them to cycle home, to school or in the interest of their hobby!"
Police to rent out bikes to crime victims
