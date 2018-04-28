The tox lab at Antwerp University analyses drugs seized in the province. Researchers notice few differences in quality. Prof Kristof Mauden: "The strength of the drugs that we receive here is horrifyingly high. We are also noticing that pills purchased on the internet contain increasingly high doses of active substances (e.g. MDMA), but also other powders. The purer the product, the less you need to produce a toxic or lethal effect."

Drugs like cocaine arrive in the port of Antwerp in a highly pure form. NPS or designer drugs are always very dangerous.