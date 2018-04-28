Unions and management burned the midnight oil yesterday in a bid to strike a deal. The Christian and liberal unions were willing to accept what was on the table, but the socialist union was not. Lidl offered to hire an extra worker per store for six months in order to alleviate work pressure. During this breathing space talks would be held with a view to finding a permanent solution.

The socialist union rejects the six month period saying often in the past it has heard that a permanent solution would be found only to have to see that temporary concessions were later withdrawn.