"Several students developed serious depression and drug addictions in order to keep up with the workload", Gerald Spiesl, a former student, is quoted by Business of Fashion. "Or they simply decided to quit their dream of studying there because the pressure was unbearable."

"You have a lot of people who are confronted with quitting or having to quit because of the teachers' comments and remarks", another former student said. "There are a lot of cases where students end up with total mental depressions."

The VRT talked to a female Academy student in Antwerp. She confirms the high work pressure, but says every student handles it in a different way. "I came here expecting that (...). I knew I would be stressed, because otherwise I wouldn't be here - because this school is very renowned."