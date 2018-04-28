The presentation took place in the Banqueting Hall, near Trafalgar Square. The location was no coincidence: the hall features an immense Rubens ceiling painting (photo). It consists of 9 parts, and it is the biggest work by Rubens which can still be admired in its original setting.

The visit by Ben Weyts (Flemish nationalist) was part of the Flemish Tourism Board (Toerisme Vlaanderen) effort, which not only promotes painters but also the Flemish chefs in the kitchen and Flemish fashion, among other things, Mr Weyts underlined.

In his speech, Ben Weyts told his audience "you should come to Flanders. We have great art, architecture and restaurants, and we are very proud of it." (story continues below the video)