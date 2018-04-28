The ULB decided to maintain the doctorate anyway, but Ken Loach had something to say when the honour was bestowed upon him yesterday evening. He strictly denied Michel's accusations.

"I know very well the history of holocaust denial. It is the province of the far-right and I have nothing to do with that. I have nothing but contempt for it", Loach told a press conference. "I understand he (Michel, red.) studied law at this university. Was the teaching bad, or did he not pass the exams? Because a good lawyer knows that first, you need to examine the evidence before you reach a conclusion. Mr Michel, look at the evidence and then withdraw your words."

