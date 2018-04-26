Six months ago, the brother of the man dubbed "The Giant" - because witnesses said that the gang always had a tall, slender man in its ranks - had big news. He told reporters that his brother (Christiaan Bonkoffsky) confessed that he had links with the gang. The confessions came just before the man's death.

This account gave the old case a new boost. Justice Minister Koen Geens found extra cash to put new investigators on the dossier. This morning, the news came that investigators haven't found any concrete evidence which could support the account of the suspect's brother. "We worked hard to find elements to support this promising theory, but couldn't come up with new elements to support his."

Jef Vermassen, the lawyer of David van de Steen - who lost his parents and sister, and sustained heavy injuries himself in the raid on the Delhaize store in Aalst, red. - is not amused. He is talking of "a deliberate leak to add more confusion to the case."