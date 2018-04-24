For nine decades now the Last Post has been sounded at 8PM nearly every evening at the Menin Gate in Ieper. The monument bears the names of British and Commonwealth soldiers with no known grave. The names of 171 American soldiers also appear on the Gate. It was through the old gate that soldiers set off from Ieper for the Great War battlefields.
Author: CDCIeper buglers to play Last Post in New York
VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Tue 24/04/2018 - 11:48 CDC A number of buglers from the City of Ieper are heading for New York together with Belgium's King Filip and Queen Mathilde. The buglers, who usually perform every night at the Menin Gate in Ieper, will play the Last Post at the "World War One, Far From Home" exhibition that is being staged at the United Nations in New York.