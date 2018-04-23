It was 9PM yesterday when a dozen youths set upon three inspectors at a stop in Anderlecht. During checks a number of fare-dodgers were taken off a bus and led away for ID checks. A group of youngsters from the neighbourhood intervened and attacked the inspectors. One inspector received a blow to his temple and another needed to go to hospital for stiches. The Brussels local transport company is filing a complaint with the judicial authorities.

Transport unions want security staff to be given more means to resist aggression. A first meeting with management resulted in little headway. Trade unionist Martine Vanophem: "They feel such risks are part of the job. The management doesn't understand us."

Services remain unaffected.