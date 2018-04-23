Gualtiero Togneri of the Croisi Europe shipping company: "Until now cruise ships arrived in an industry zone. The first thing people saw was a brick factory. Today passengers arrive in a spanking new passenger terminal."

The first ship to arrive since the inauguration belonged to Croisi Europe. The port of Brussels is mainly used for industrial purposes. There is little expectation that this will change soon, but the new terminal is a step in the right direction. Gualtiero Togneri: "Brussels isn't located in a maritime area. Cruise ships longer than 120 metres cannot enter the port. Smaller cruise ships are very welcome and are always choc-a-bloc".