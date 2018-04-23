The victims belonged to a group of seven Belgian bikers who had set out from Limburg Province last Tuesday. They were travelling on five motorbikes. The Belgian couple, who were killed, were dead at the scene. The experienced biker was steering the vehicle with his partner on the same vehicle behind him. The exact circumstances of the crash are still to be established. There are reports that the motor car was travelling on the wrong side of the road. Welsh police have made an appeal for witnesses.