The umbrella organisation "No fighter jets" (which represents over a hundred players such as Greenpeace Belgium, and NGO's like Broederlijk Delen and Oxfam) organised a protest action in the Jubelpark.

Demonstrators say a dangerous game is being played with an immense sum of tax money. "15 billion for 34 fighter jets? Not with my tax money", one of the banners said. They demand a broad debate within society about the issue. Among the protesters was the socialist lawmaker Dirk Van der Maelen, who is on the opposition benches.