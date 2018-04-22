Antwerp is staging several running events today: a marathon, the 10 Miles and shorter distances. Among the 40,000 runners is a man with a particular mission: Sebastien Bellin. He wants to prove doctors wrong.

The VRT had the occasion to speak with him in the Tervuren park, just hours before the 10 Miles. Though his leg still hurts every morning when he gets up, 25 months and 11 operations after the terror attacks, he is ready for the event.

"I just want to cross the finish line. Two years and one month ago, the doctors told me I would never walk again or lose my leg. I want to prove that that's not the case."