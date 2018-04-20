According to figures from Tourism Flemish Brabant between 160,000 and a quarter of a million expats are currently living in or around Brussels.

However, according to the tourist board, many of these take day-trips or other short breaks in Paris or Berlin rather than discovering the wealth of nature, history and culture much closer to their adoptive home.

With the new bucketlistflemishbrabant.be website Tourism Flemish Brabant hopes to change this. On the bucket list are activities that include spotting a Brabant shire horse and visiting a Beguinage.