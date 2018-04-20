Club Brugge take 6 point lead after 6 goal drubbing of Charleroi Author: MB

Fri 20/04/2018 - 10:22 MB Club Brugge have widened their lead at the top of the Belgian First Division after a 6-0 home win against Sporting Charleroi. Club outclassed the Zebras on all fronts and the margin of their victory could easily have been wider still. Club Brugge took the lead in the 1st minute thanks to a Wesley Moraes goal. Goals from Diaby on 27 minutes and Vormer on 32 minutes made for a half time score of 3-0 to Club Brugge. It could have been 4-0 had Nurio not seen his goal disallowed by the video referee for pushing Nakamba.

It was more of the same in the 2nd half with a Club Brugge storming ahead to what was to equal the record for the largest margin of victory ever in Play-off I.

Wesley Moraes scored his 2nd and Club Brugge’s 4th on 54 minutes, Vanaken made it 5-0 on 73 minutes. Sporting Charleroi’s humiliation was complete when Refaelov made it 6-0 on 79 minutes.

A comfortable win for and an excellent performance by Club Brugge. With 6 games to go the West Flemings have a 6 point lead at the top of Play-off I. Sporting Charleroi have taken just 1 point from their 4 Play-off I games so far.