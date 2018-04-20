It was more of the same in the 2nd half with a Club Brugge storming ahead to what was to equal the record for the largest margin of victory ever in Play-off I.

Wesley Moraes scored his 2nd and Club Brugge’s 4th on 54 minutes, Vanaken made it 5-0 on 73 minutes. Sporting Charleroi’s humiliation was complete when Refaelov made it 6-0 on 79 minutes.

A comfortable win for and an excellent performance by Club Brugge. With 6 games to go the West Flemings have a 6 point lead at the top of Play-off I. Sporting Charleroi have taken just 1 point from their 4 Play-off I games so far.