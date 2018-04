King Albert, who abdicated in 2013 in favour of his son King Filip, will undergo several tests at the Saint-Luc hospital in Brussels that start today. In this way physicians can decide on appropriate treatment.

King Albert has suffered heart problems in the past. In 2000 he underwent surgery at the Hospital of Our Lady in Aalst in Flanders. The king was given a bypass as treatment for the narrowing of his coronary arteries.

The king celebrates his 84th birthday in June.