The ‘Knack’ journalist Kristof Clerix told VRT News that “Between 2014 and 2016 there was a wholesale export of chemical products for industrial use with the aid of two offices that supplied administrative support. Four different chemical products were exported to Syria”.

Since 2013 the export of a number of chemical substances has required an export licence. One of the chemical substances exported isopropanol is used as a disinfectant, a cleaning agent and in the pharmaceutical industry. However, it can also be used to make Sarin, a substance used in chemical weapons due to its extreme potency as a nerve agent.

The customs only noticed that the chemicals had been exported when they were already in Syria.

Mr Clerix added that "The customs are now prosecuting the companies but they themselves acted much too late. A Belgian company was able to export the potentially dangerous isopropanol five times. The question is whether the customs shouldn’t have acted earlier. The three companies claim that they didn’t know that they needed an export licence.”