In June of last year the 22-year-old suspect was sentenced to three years in prison, part of which suspended for terrorism-related offences.

He was in contact with the terrorist group IS and translated texts for the group’s propaganda magazine. In January he was released under licence.

However, now he is back in custody. He is reported to have been planning an attack in either The Netherlands or possibly Belgium. He will appear before magistrates later today. They will decided whether or not he will remain in custody.