Last March it was revealed that prosecutors were investigating the leading socialist in connection with creative accounting practices at De Lijn. Mr Meeuws served as director at De Lijn in Antwerp between 2013 and 2015. He is thought to have split up invoices relating to festivities marking the opening of a new premetro station allowing him to bypass the De Lijn board. The raid comes as the Flemish socialist party in Antwerp called a news conference to highlight its candidates.

The party has voiced surprise at the speed with which Antwerp prosecutors have appointed an examining magistrate. Socialist sources suggest this was done to create anti-party momentum in the media.