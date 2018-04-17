Lines 3, 4, 51 and 82 were all affected. It was only at 8:40AM that tram traffic could be resumed. Replacement buses were deployed to ferry stranded passengers to their destination. Engineers will now examine whether any permanent damage has been done.
Mon 16/04/2018 - 11:24