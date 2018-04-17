The temperamental soprano passed away in 1977 at the age of 53, but a show with Stephen Wadsworth will honour her at the Bozar on 27 November. Ms Callas as a hologram will be accompanied by 60 real life musicians. Original recordings will also be employed. The show that involves a 3D projection earlier visited La Scala in Milan and the Metropolitan Opera in New York. It's not the first time that hologram technology is used to bring greats back to life. This month Roy Orbison will be performing at the Stadsschouwburg in Antwerp as part of "In dreams: hologram tour 2018".