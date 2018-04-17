To protest against this state of affairs residents organised a picnic on Sunday.

The car free zone a couple of streets away from the Handelskaai has made the traffic in the area a lot busier residents say. In addition their boulevard loved by people making a leisurely stroll has now been cut in two by a thoroughfare that has become a lot busier too. They point to the busy traffic making from the Hooikaai to the Ieperlaan.

Local resident Tomas De Francq: "The Handelskaai has become a 'Quay of Death'. This used to be a promenade for pedestrians and for children to play, for cyclists too. Residents have not been informed. There hasn't been any communication about the plans. It was a fait accompli. Safety has been jeopardised."