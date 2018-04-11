Among 11% to 12% of the population their fears are so great that it disturbs their life. Emma is a case in point. If like her you avoid a particular object or situation then phobic fear is the diagnosis. Emma suffers from claustrophobia. She's afraid of small spaces and going to the loo with the door closed or taking a lift is a dreadful experience. When she was doing an internship she didn't go to the loo, because this was a toilet without any windows. She always takes the stairs because she doesn't dare take the lift. A visit to psychologist Barbara Depreeuw allowed her to discover what exactly she was afraid of and for the first time in three years she is able to take a lift.