However, Tuesday's nice win pales into insignificance if compared with the Belgian record set on 11 October 2016 when a Belgian ticket holder landed 168 million euros playing the game. The ticket was purchased in the Brussels area.

Last year two big wins were recorded in Belgium. In February a Belgian won over 23 million euros with five winning numbers and two correct stars, but in June a Flemish player pocketed a cool 154 million euros.