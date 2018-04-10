Police in Mol were alerted by a lorry driver that had noticed that there were people in the trailer of his truck while he was parked up at the Postel Rest Area along the E34 motorway.

The migrants were detained and taken to the Federal Police barracks in the Antwerp District of Wilrijk. They are now the responsibility of the Aliens Office.

In Mechelen 10 illegal migrants, 8 men and 2 women were intercepted. All of them claimed to be from Eritrea. They too have been handed over to the Aliens’ Office.