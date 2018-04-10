One project is receiving funding in each of the following cities: Bruges (West Flanders), Brussels, Genk (Limburg), Ghent (East Flanders), Kortijk (West Flanders), Vilvoorde (Flemish Brabant). In Antwerp two projects are being given funding.

The largest grant is the 77,000 euro that is being given to the Erasmus College of Higher Education in Brussels. The College intends to train those following its teacher training courses to become so-called “dialogue coaches”.

In Bruges “Spoor Brugge” is being given 19,000 euro to help train teachers how to deal with sensitive discussions and difficult classroom situations. Last year there were a number of violent incidents involving girl gangs in the area around Bruges railway station.