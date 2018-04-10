A spokesman for City Sightseeing, the company that owns the bus, told The Times of Malta that “We are shocked and saddened to learn that a vehicle operated by our Maltese franchise holder has been involved in a serious accident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by this tragic event.

“We are communicating with our franchise operator with a view to establishing the full facts of the situation, and are not in a position to comment further at this time.”

