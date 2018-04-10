The new that a 62-year-old Belgian man was one of the two people killed has confirmed by the Maltese Health Minister Chris Fearne. The other fatality was a 37-year-old Spanish woman.
One theory is that the tree branches the bus hit had been damaged by gale-force winds on Saturday night.
Shocked and saddened
A spokesman for City Sightseeing, the company that owns the bus, told The Times of Malta that “We are shocked and saddened to learn that a vehicle operated by our Maltese franchise holder has been involved in a serious accident.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by this tragic event.
“We are communicating with our franchise operator with a view to establishing the full facts of the situation, and are not in a position to comment further at this time.”