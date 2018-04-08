Those that plan their journey well in advance will find that they generally pay less.

The journey time between Brussels and Amsterdam will be cut by half an hour to 2 hours 53 minutes. As the train will be using the high speed line, a number of stations will no longer be served.

The first Dutch station over the border will be Breda, rather than Roosendaal, the train will also no longer stop in Dordrecht. Half of the trains will leave the high speed line at Rotterdam in order to serve The Hague. The remainder will carry on to Amsterdam, only stopping at Schiphol Airport.