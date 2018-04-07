Belgium is having local elections on 14 October. The campaigns are underway in most places now, like in Brussels. The Islam Party is campaigning in 28 municipalities in Brussels and Wallonia - not in Flanders so far, but they are thinking about Antwerp. The party wants to go for an Islamic state according to the sharia.

"But this doesn't mean, for example, that we want to oblige headscarves", the Anderlecht alderman Redouane Ahrouch told Het Niewsblad. He adds that "we don't want to go against the Belgian Constitution. For us, it's about the values of our religion." The Islam Party had two people elected in the previous elections, one in Anderlecht and one in Molenbeek.

One of the party's proposals is to separate men and women on public transport, but also that each list of candidates should be headed by a man. "The idea that a woman can be top of a list, is beyond comprehension to me. Unless we really don't have an alternative", Ahrouch told La Dernière Heure. Ahrouch, a bus driver, said the public transport proposal was made because he often hears women complain about physical harrassment.