Mr Skripal, who is still in an induced coma in hospital in the UK, worked as a double spy for Russia and the UK. The Russian Federation denies any involvement in the attack that used the Soviet era nerve agent Novichok.
Author: CDCNerve gas attack: Moscow responds to Belgian expulsion
Wed 04/04/2018 - 12:56 CDC The Russian Federation has expelled a Belgian diplomat after Belgium expelled a Russian diplomat as part of a concerted international response to the nerve gas attack in Salisbury in the West of England targeting Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.