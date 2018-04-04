Having such an immobile labour market is apparently not such a good idea, especially in a world with constant change. Securex believes ensuring fresh blood is a challenge for companies: new staff and people coming from other sectors lead to innovation, creativity and strengthen a company's ability to change. Securex believes the high number of employees with a permanent contract is to blame. 90% of the Belgian workforce has a permanent contract and that's unique in Europe. Moreover, the Belgian workforce is aging and only 2% of over 50's change employer.

Securex blames employers that attach too great an importance to permanent contracts. It has at least one solution: allowing employees to reach their salary ceiling earlier in their career as higher wages for over 50's means they have a hard time finding a job with equal pay.

Last year 5.75% of the Belgian workforce changed jobs out of their own volition.