Twenty passengers were left behind at Ostend Station. They were a bit surprised about being left behind because the carriages were lit and open. They had little option but to continue their journey on the next train to Bruges. Last night nobody at Belgian rail could come up with a satisfactory explanation about why the carriages had been disconnected.
Author: CDCTrain leaves Ostend Station without last carriages
Wed 04/04/2018 - 09:52