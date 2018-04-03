The girl had visited a party in her neighbourhood together with a friend. After a while she lost consciousness. The hospital alerted the child's parents and the police who are investigating the matter. When hospitalised doctors found that the girl's blood alcohol level had reached 2.81 per mill. There are concerns that alcohol can prevent the full development of children's brains as they are still growing. It can also lead to learning difficulties and reduced memory performance. Excessive consumption of alcohol can but a break on personality development and make it harder for children to build an identity of their own.