The number of investigations in to the alleged sexual abuse of minors as a whole by 15%.

It is difficult to say for certain what is behind the rise. However, the Judicial Authorities are receiving more information about offences related to child pornography from both home and abroad.

The organisation for missing and abused children Child Focus is part of the Inhope network that promotes greater international cooperation in the fight against child abuse and child pornography.

Child Focus’ Dirk Depover told VRT News that “More information is shared as the level of cooperation between countries increases. Reports received from other countries can trigger an investigation here in Belgium and result in a Belgium suspect being caught”.