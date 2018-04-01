If this were the case, next Saturday would be the first day this year on which temperatures would have topped 20°C.

The rest of the Easter weekend and the first half of next week will remain wet with rain and showers.

There is a possibility of a storm on Wednesday. The temperatures will rise steadily. Today there will be top temperatures of between 7°C and 9°C. However, temperatures on Easter Monday will reach 14°C. The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) forecast better weather from Thursday.

There will be plenty of sun with top temperatures of between 11°C and 12°C on Thursday with temperatures expected to reach 18°C or even 19°C on Friday. It will be warmer still on Saturday with temperatures reaching 20°C. However, it’s not all good news, as the chance of showers will increase.