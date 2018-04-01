The man driving the coach at the time of the accident was killed, the coach’s second driver was seriously injured. He was operated on and is in a stable condition, but he will require a second operation.

Most of those on the coach have travelled on to their holiday destination of Nassfeld in Austria. Others have chosen to return to Belgium.

The coach drove into the back of a lorry shortly after midnight on Friday. The driver of the coach, a man from Herent (Flemish Brabant), was killed. The German Judicial Authorities have launched an investigation and are being assisted by the Leuven Judicial Authorities.