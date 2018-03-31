Today around 80,000 people will arrive at or leave from the airport. Things started early with many holiday makers arriving between 4:30am and 6:30am.

Brussels Airport advises passengers to arrive at the airport in plenty of time. Brussels’ Airport’s spokeswoman Anke Franssen told VRT News that "During the whole Easter holiday it is a good idea to get to the airport in plenty of time. Think well in advance where you want to be dropped off and reserve a parking space. Checking in online can also save time, as can preparing your hand luggage for the security check.”

Especially for families there will be two separate queues for the hand luggage during the Easter holidays.

