Several videos showing women being filmed in the showers and changing rooms of the Ghent polytechnic recently appeared on a Dutch forum for Peeping Toms. The images were taken through a hole in one of the doors. Ghent police asked people who thought they could be a victim to come forward, but all victims that appeared in the voyeuristic videos on the internet have been identified.

A 41-year-old was arrested in connection with the case. He has admitted making the videos. A court decides today whether he will be released ahead of his trial.