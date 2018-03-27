This is all set to change as from the end of April Flixbus will offer inter-city bus services. Like its rivals such as Quibus, Magabus and Eurolines, Flixbus already offers cheap coach services to foreign destinations such as Paris, Amsterdam and Munich

As for example the bus from Amsterdam to Paris stops in both Antwerp and Brussels, Flixbus saw a commercial opportunity.

However, in order to be allowed people to use its service for domestic travel Flixbus first had to put in a request with the authorities for each individual route.

