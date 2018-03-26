Philippe Van Linthout says user data from tens of millions of Facebook users has been handed over to a data company and has been used to help elect President Trump, but when the Belgian judicial authorities request information from websites like Google or Facebook as part of the judicial process then they are far less forthcoming. Philippe Van Linthout told the daily Het Laatste Nieuws some detectives don't bother to approach Google or Facebook because they know what the answer will be: "As an examining magistrate I'm the first to protect privacy, but we have to be able to do our job. Magistrates should be able to limit privacy when a crime can be averted or in order to learn the truth. Sometimes we beg on our knees. Often these foreign companies are the only ones that can lead us to a suspect”.