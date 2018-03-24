Strawberries are associated with hot weather, with summer and even spring. This is why the auction took place on the first day of spring and supermarket chain Spar landed the first chest of strawberries for 4,000 euros, but as the money is going to charity immediately doubled it. The bid bought the chain eight strawberry cartons.

The area around Hoogstraten is a centre of Flemish strawberry cultivation, but TV chef and cancer ambassador Sofie Dumont explained that the auction was “largely symbolic” as today strawberries are available all year round.