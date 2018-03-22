"Generally speaking I am in a stable condition now", says Karen Northshield. "I have gained strength compared to last year, but nothing really changed from a medical point of view. My bones are still impacted by an infection. Doctors hope that one day they will be able to cure it. They say it's a special case. This infection is the main reason why I am still in hospital."

Karen says she will have to live with permanent injuries. Her hearing was seriously damaged, and she also lost her stomach, her left leg and part of her hip. She feels that she was left in the cold by the government, which should give more financial and practical support.