Another thing sparking anger was the fact that everyone was kept at a clear distance from the commemoration plaque (photo). Guillaume Denoix de Saint-Marc of one of the organisations representing the victims said: "They are not just bystanders. They are emotionally involved in this. It's their beloved ones who have died or suffered. The Prime Minister even forgot to greet them when he passed them in the hotel. (...) I have the feeling that this ceremony is organised by the government for the government."

Philippe Vansteenkiste, the man behind the victims' support group V-Europe, hopes to help the victims through contacts with the so-called first responders, the people who came to the rescue immediately after the blast.

"I don't want to discuss politics today. We can say that many victims are still suffering from post-traumatic stress. It is as if it happened yesterday." It is hoped that contacts with first responders can help to ease post-traumatic stress.

